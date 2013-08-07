Showcase: Quantum

Based in Geneva, Luvburn is the collaborative name under which multidisciplinary designers Pedro Julien and Gabriel Comym work. Quantum is the duo’s latest display typeface, incorporating the work of Brazilian photographer Carol Lancelloti.



“Quantum is solid but delicate,” Comym says, “traditional but modern.” He believes the font has found a sweet spot between elegance and strong visual impact: “We hope, one day, to be recognised for having our very own visual language,” he smiles.