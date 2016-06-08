Affinity Designer gets powerful new upgrade

The new features are due for release in August

The award-winning professional vector design software for Mac, Affinity Designer, has teased users today with a sneak preview of new features due to be released as part of an imminent upgrade. This announcement is hot on the heels of Adobe's Content-Aware crop tool which was unveiled earlier this week.

The standout upgrade for Affinity Designer Version 1.5 is probably the Constraints feature. By giving users the ability to control the position or size of an object relative to its container, this tool should prove to be an invaluable addition to responsive web design projects.

Meanwhile the Symbols feature will synchronise multiple instances of the same object, allowing users to edit them all simultaneously.

The Managing Director of Affinity Designer developer Serif (Europe) Ltd, Ashley Hewson, says "these fast, powerful updates will be particularly useful for people working on user interface design and website mock-ups."

Set for a beta release later this month, Version 1.5 of Affinity Designer will be available to download through the App Store in August. Existing Affinity Designer owners will be able to access the new features for free.