The iMac every designer needs on their desk is $150 off for Black Friday

Apple's most beautiful computer ever is already on sale.

(Image credit: Future/Apple)

Ah, the iMac. Apple's beautiful all-in-one desktop computer can feel like something of an anomaly in today's tech landscape. Whereas pretty much everything these days is designed with portability in mind, the iMac is very much designed to stay in one place. But while some might see it as a relic of a different era, there's one group who I think this device is perfect for: designers. Apple might market the iMac at families, but I think it's ideal for those who can appreciate great design – while using it to create great designs of their own.

(Image credit: Apple)
Apple M4 iMac
Brand new
Apple M4 iMac: was US$1,299 now US$1,149 at Amazon

Save $150: With a $100 saving plus an additional $50 coupon, this is the best deal we've seen on the brand new M4 iMac. With a super powerful processor, 24-inch Retina Display and stunning design, it could be the ultimate option for creatives.

Key specs: 24-inch display, Apple M4 chip, up to 32GB ram, up to 2TB storage, 12MB Centre Stage camera, 16-Core Neural Engine.

Price check: Best Buy – $1,199

View Deal
Apple M3 iMac
Bargain price
Apple M3 iMac: was US$1,299 now US$1,145 at Amazon

Save $154: This iMac is a tad older, but it's still highly capable thanks to the Apple-designed M3 chip. With a 23-inch Retina Display and beautiful design, it's the perfect all-in-one computer.

Price check: Best Buy – $1,199

View Deal

