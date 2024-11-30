Ah, the iMac. Apple's beautiful all-in-one desktop computer can feel like something of an anomaly in today's tech landscape. Whereas pretty much everything these days is designed with portability in mind, the iMac is very much designed to stay in one place. But while some might see it as a relic of a different era, there's one group who I think this device is perfect for: designers. Apple might market the iMac at families, but I think it's ideal for those who can appreciate great design – while using it to create great designs of their own.

A computer has no right to look this good (Image credit: Apple)

In terms of performance, the M4 iMac is a powerhouse for creatives. And this brand new model is already discounted at Amazon, with a $150 discount bringing it down from $1,299 to $1,149. That new M4 processor is best-in-class, and the 24-inch Retina Display is super bright, particularly with the nano-texture screen. But then there's the design of the machine itself. With the colourful pastel hues calling back to Apple's retro past, this thing looks stunning in a design studio or home office. In an age of black slates and smartphones, the iMac is unapologetically characterful.

Brand new Apple M4 iMac: was US$1,299 now US$1,149 at Amazon Save $150: With a $100 saving plus an additional $50 coupon, this is the best deal we've seen on the brand new M4 iMac. With a super powerful processor, 24-inch Retina Display and stunning design, it could be the ultimate option for creatives. Key specs: 24-inch display, Apple M4 chip, up to 32GB ram, up to 2TB storage, 12MB Centre Stage camera, 16-Core Neural Engine. Price check: Best Buy – $1,199

If you don't quite need the most powerful iMac, the M3 version is still highly capable, and features the same stunning design. This model is currently 13% off at Amazon, reduced from $1,299 to $1,145.