Another year, another huge Black Friday deal on my favourite coffee machine
I can't live without mine – and it's $100 off.
I'm not sure exactly when I became a 'coffee person'. Where once I baulked at the "don't talk to my until I've had my coffee" types, now I'd really prefer it if, for God's sake, you would stop talking to me until I've had my coffee(s). I think it might have something to do with my Moccamaster coffee maker – something that was gifted to me two christmases ago and that I now could hardly live without.
Right now on Amazon, the Moccamaster KBGV Select is 30% off, bringing the price down from $329 to $230. And if it sounds a lot for a coffee maker, let me tell you – its almost worth it for the design alone – this thing wouldn't look out of place in a kitchen from any of the last five decades. Firing up the Moccamaster is my favourite part of my morning, and I'm so (unhealthily) attached to it that I have been known to take it on holiday with me. Utterly impractical? Yes. Worth it? Kind of.
Sadly there isn't such a great deal in the UK, although the same model is 5% off over here, down from £229 to £217. Every little helps, right?
$329 $230 at Amazon
Save $99: You can currently save 30% on Technivorm's flagship Moccamaster coffee maker. This pump-free coffee maker heats water to the correct temperature for coffee extraction, brewing a full 40 oz pot of coffee in 4-6 minutes using one switch.
You're a creative, right? You appreciate good design? You also appreciate perfectly brewed, delicately flavoured, pitch-black pour-over coffee, yes? Of course you do – I see you. But if you haven't discovered the Moccamaster KBGV Select, then I'm afraid you're not yet the creative you were born to be. You haven't entered your ultimate form. And now that you've had your coffee, it's time to get to work. What's that? You can't find your laptop? Better take a look at our Black Friday MacBook deals roundup then.
Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.
