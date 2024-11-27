Another year, another huge Black Friday deal on my favourite coffee machine

I can't live without mine – and it's $100 off.

Moccamaster coffee machine
(Image credit: Technivorm/Future)

I'm not sure exactly when I became a 'coffee person'. Where once I baulked at the "don't talk to my until I've had my coffee" types, now I'd really prefer it if, for God's sake, you would stop talking to me until I've had my coffee(s). I think it might have something to do with my Moccamaster coffee maker – something that was gifted to me two christmases ago and that I now could hardly live without.

Right now on Amazon, the Moccamaster KBGV Select is 30% off, bringing the price down from $329 to $230. And if it sounds a lot for a coffee maker, let me tell you – its almost worth it for the design alone – this thing wouldn't look out of place in a kitchen from any of the last five decades. Firing up the Moccamaster is my favourite part of my morning, and I'm so (unhealthily) attached to it that I have been known to take it on holiday with me. Utterly impractical? Yes. Worth it? Kind of.

Technivorm Moccamaster Select KBGV
Technivorm Moccamaster Select KBGV: at Amazon

$329 $230 at Amazon
Save $99: You can currently save 30% on Technivorm's flagship Moccamaster coffee maker. This pump-free coffee maker heats water to the correct temperature for coffee extraction, brewing a full 40 oz pot of coffee in 4-6 minutes using one switch.

View Deal

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

