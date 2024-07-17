My favourite budget office chair is now under $180 for Prime Day

I've reviewed well over 30 office chairs, including everything from the most expensive luxury Italian leather-clad offerings, to brilliantly designed fancy stools. And one thing's become blindingly obvious over my time as the 'chair guy' on Creative Bloq: you don't have to spend loads of money to get a really good ergonomic office chair.

In fact, I put together a list of the best budget office chairs out there right now – again, with ergonomics at the forefront of the reviewing process – and though the list is not very long, there are some brilliant chairs on offer. Top of the pick is the Sihoo M57, which is currently on sale, down from $239.99 to just $179.99 over at Amazon.

If you want the very best – including the leather thrones and fancy stools – hop over to the best office chairs for back pain list that I've curated. But it budget is key, below is all you need to know about my first choice...