My favourite budget office chair is now under $180 for Prime Day

With its ergonomic features, it's the best chair deal I can find right now.

The Sihoo M57 is on sale for Prime Day.
I've reviewed well over 30 office chairs, including everything from the most expensive luxury Italian leather-clad offerings, to brilliantly designed fancy stools. And one thing's become blindingly obvious over my time as the 'chair guy' on Creative Bloq: you don't have to spend loads of money to get a really good ergonomic office chair. 

In fact, I put together a list of the best budget office chairs out there right now – again, with ergonomics at the forefront of the reviewing process – and though the list is not very long, there are some brilliant chairs on offer. Top of the pick is the Sihoo M57, which is currently on sale, down from $239.99 to just $179.99 over at Amazon

Sihoo M57: $299.99 $179.99 at Amazon
Save $70: Sihoo are a Chinese company that specialise in budget office chairs that punch above their weight in ergonomic features. And what they make offers way more adjustability than you'd find in other chairs of that price range. 

The M57 is a really good example of this - it's under $200 yet you get all the adjustability that you'd want from an ergonomic chair. I used this chair for several weeks while I reviewed it, and it's my absolute top budget picks right now.

