If you tend to leave the house while repeating "keys, wallet, phone" like a mantra, then I've found possibly the perfect Black Friday deal for you that I doubt you even knew you needed (but definitely do). Right now, you can get 4 Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 trackers for just $59.45 at Amazon, which is 41% off the usual bundle price of $99.99.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag trackers have been a game-changer at helping me keep tabs on my tech (and my dog). They work pretty much the exact same way as Apple Airtags, but I think these Samsung versions look a lot more discreet, especially if you buy them in Black.

If you don't think you'll need 4 of these handy tags, you can buy just one at a time, and there's also a discount on a singular tag, now only $19.49 down from $29.99. If you don't like the Gen 2 version, we have a guide to the original best Samsung Galaxy SmartTag prices plus everything you need to know about them.

Samsung Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 (4-pack): was US$99.99 now US$59.45 at Amazon Was: $99.99

Now: $59.45 from Amazon

Save: $40.54 Overview: Samsung Smart Tags are a cost-effective way to keep tabs on your most valuable belongings. Sure, $30 (now $19.49) is a lot to pay just to track your keys, but it's better to be safe than sorry. You can use them with pretty much anything too, including more expensive valuables, so think of it as a kind of insurance for your tech. Key features: | Weight: 13.75 g | Dimensions: 0.30 x 1.10 x 2.10 Inches | Battery: Replaceable CR2032 1ea, up to 500 days | Connectivity: Galaxy phones and tablets with Android OS 9 or higher | Bluetooth range: BLE 5.3 up to 120 meters | Colours: Black, White Release date: October 2023 Price history: In all honesty, we haven't seen many deals on the Galaxy SmartTags outside of seasonal sales events like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, so bundle deals like this one are a rarity. Price check: $29.99 (1 pack) at Samsung | $61 (4-pack) at Walmart Review Consensus: I own one of these Samsung Galaxy SmartTags, and I couldn't be without it. I am always misplacing things around the house and in my car, and these tags are the fastest way to locate things. I even have one on my dog's collar just to be on the safe side for whenever she wanders too far and spots a squirrel.



