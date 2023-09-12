The best Samsung Galaxy SmartTag prices in September 2023

Lost your phone? Wallet? Keys? The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag can help you find any misplaced items, and we've got the best prices on these handy trackers. We should start off by mentioning that the Galaxy SmartTag (and SmartTag +) only works with Samsung phones, so if you're an Apple user then this probably isn't the tag for you. See the best Apple AirTags deals instead.

At a starting price of $29.99/£29.99 for the SmartTag and $39.99/£39.99 for the SmartTag Plus (we explain the difference in our FAQs), these trackers are a small price to pay for finding lost or even irreplaceable items, and you can use more than one at a time.

The best Samsung Galaxy SmartTag prices

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag The original pocket-sized tracker for Samsung users Dimensions: 39.1 x 39.1 x 10.4 mm | Weight: 13 g | Battery: Replaceable CR2032 1ea | Connectivity: Galaxy devices with Android OS 8 or higher / IoT devices, Galaxy Find Network | Bluetooth range: BLE 5.0 up to 120 meters / 390 feet | Colours: Black, Oatmeal £29.99 at very.co.uk £29.99 at O2 Mobiles £46 at Amazon Water resistant IP53 Can control loT smart home devices Battery can last 165 days No AR or UWB tracking

The original Samsung SmartTag was released in April 2021, and is a direct rival to the similar Apple Airtag device which was also released in the same month that year. The appeal of the Galaxy SmartTag is that it is exclusive to those with a Galaxy device, and can be easily attached to anything from luggage, your pets, car keys, or your expensive camera equipment to find and locate them.

This is great for forgetful folk who are forever misplacing things around the house, but can also help deter theft if you leave your belongings in a public space. It can also be used to track your things if you were to ever leave them on a train or bus (it happens, we've been there).

Other features of the SmartTag include sound output to help you find your item through a ringtone at a volume you set, and the Galaxy Find Network which can be used to find your device when it's out of range, using scanned data with a history of where the tag’s been to retrace it. It's also water resistant, and the battery can last up to 165 days giving you plenty of time to track down your items.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag + The advanced AR tracker tag for Samsung users Dimensions: 40.9 x 40.9 x 9.9 mm | Weight: 14.0 g | Battery: CR2032 Battery | Compatibility: UWB enabled Galaxy devices | Bluetooth range: Max 120m / 390 feet | Colours: Black, Denim Blue Today's best SmartTag+ deals Check Amazon Visit Site AR Find feature Ultra-wideband (UWB) support Smart home device control A little weighty Only works with Galaxy devices that have UWB technology More expensive than the Apple AirTag

The upgraded Galaxy SmartTag Plus was released on April 16, 2021 and is equipped with both Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB) technology. As we mentioned before, it can only be used with Samsung phones and Galaxy devices running Android 8 or above, sorry Apple users.

With that said, the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag can be used to find pretty much any household item – and your pets – so long as you have a compatible Samsung smartphone to pair it with, and the SmartThings app for monitoring it.

The SmartTag Plus produces more precise locational data, and uses augmented reality with your phone's rear-facing camera to help guide you towards the SmartTag for exact location tracking. We're yet to review one of these SmartTags for ourselves, but our sister site TechRadar gave the SmartTag Plus a 4-star review, and described it as an instantly appealing gadget for Samsung users.

What's the difference between the SmartTag and the SmartTag Plus? Samsung released both of these SmartTags at the same time, with the SmartTag + priced $10/£10 higher than the original SmartTag to account for its extra features. These include AR Find features to help you track down your lost belongings using your phone camera, and ultra-wideband tracking for a more precise location. If you feel that you would benefit from advanced tracking for expensive items such as musical equipment or a laptop, then definitely opt for the SmartTag Plus, otherwise the standard SmartTag should be suitable enough for tracking everyday items such as keys and a wallet.

Is the Galaxy SmartTag compatible with my phone? The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag is compatible with Galaxy devices (including phones and tablets) that can run Android 8 software or later. However for the SmartTag Plus, you'll need a Galaxy device with UWB technology to be able to make use of the ultra-wideband features, and this tech is usually only found with the latest Samsung smartphones running Android 11 – such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 models.