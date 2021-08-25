Behold, the most useless Apple product accessory ever

Look, we get it. Apple products are beautiful, and scratches are not. It's only natural to want to protect your shiny, white tech with cases, screen protectors and the like. But a screen protector for a product without a screen? That might be taking things a little far.

That's right, it seems someone decided that what's missing from Apple's tiny AirTag tracking device is a thin layer of protective plastic – and thus the AirTag Protector was born. iPad screen protectors, we can get behind. AirTag screen protectors, we're not sure.

(Image credit: Peel)

Case maker Peel has just dropped its new AirTag Protector four pack, offering "invisible protection" for your already practically invisible AirTags. Each sheet contains a protector for the front and back of the AirTag (good luck applying it to those rounded edges is all we'll say), and a set of four will set you back $14.

All of which leads us to the question: why? Apple's AirTags aren't exactly designed to be looked at – indeed, the coin-sized device will probably spent most of its life stuffed inside a bag or pocket. And it's hardly a luxury product – we can understand wanting to protect one of the best camera phones, but a $29 tracker?

The protector covers both sides of the AirTag (Image credit: Peel)

Then again, maybe there is a market for this. Some people will go to extreme lengths to protect their iStuff – and with Apple not exactly known for the cheapness of its products (this is the company that sells wheels for $699), who can blame them?

The AirTag Protector is definitely one of the weirder Apple accessories we've seen recently. But let's not forget – even Apple itself doesn't always get it right when it comes to accessories. From the eyesore that is the MagSafe battery pack to that damage-prone iPhone 12 case, we've seen some clangers from Cupertino. If you're looking for some new gear that'll definitely need protecting, check out the best Apple deals available now.

