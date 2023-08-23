The Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Prices in August 2023

The Samsung Galaxy S22 was released last year and has since been replaced by the S23 series, and the S24 series isn't far away either, if rumours are to be believed. This is good news if you're in the market for a Samsung S22, as prices usually start to sink as the newer models are launched.

The best prices we're seeing on the Galaxy S22 are $549.99/£490 from various retailers, with Samsung being the best value retailer in the US and Amazon being the cheapest place to shop for UK customers. The Samsung S22 is the youngest sibling in the range, released alongside the S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra models, which are both considered as two of the best camera phones on the market.

Speaking of older devices, if you're not fussed about owning the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, or even the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – then take a look at our guides to the best Samsung S10 deals, as well as the best Samsung T5 prices.

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 prices

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S22 The best mid-tier Android phone for those who don't need it all Weight: (L) 33.3g / (S) 28.7g | Dimensions: (L) 44.4mm x 42.8mm x 9.0mm / (S) 40.4mm x 38.8mm x 9.0mm | Operating system: Wear OS powered by Samsung (Wear OS 4) | Connectivity: BT 5.3 / Wi-Fi 2.4GHz and 5GHz / GPS / NFC / LTE | Cellular: Yes | Battery: (L) 425mAh / (S) 300mAh £504 at Amazon £769 at John Lewis £819 at very.co.uk Always-on screen (can be turned off) Physical rotating bezel New Heart Rate Zone feature You can’t share fitness data to Google Fit No improvement on battery life

Released in February 2022, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is still a great smartphone despite sitting at the lower end of the S22 range, and having been replaced by the latest Galaxy S23 series. This doesn't mean you shouldn't buy the Samsung S22, only that the price is much more affordable now that the phone is considered older and overshadowed by its sibling devices, the S22 Plus and mighty S22 Ultra.

Key features of the Galaxy S22 include excellent performance with a 6.1-inch display (similar size to the iPhone 14) and it's powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with 8GB of RAM to handle a multitude of apps and software. The camera system might be average compared with the Ultra model, but the image quality remains superb for general everyday photography and it can shoot 4K, 30fps video. The battery life (3,700mAh) is very capable and the overall design is sleek.

We're yet to review this smartphone for ourselves, but our sister site TechRadar gave it a 4-star review, and described the S22 as a fun, attractive, and palm-friendly device. We have reviewed the latest Samsung S23 Ultra though, which for a flagship phone ticks a lot of our boxes, although we weren't sure if the ultra-high price can be justified (almost triple the cost of the S22).

The bottom line is that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is a perfectly fine Samsung phone for those who don't need fancy specs or the latest processors, and can make do without a 200MP camera.

See our clever deals widget below to keep tabs on the best Samsung Galaxy S22 prices, and see our best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra prices page for savings on the advanced model.