The Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Prices in August 2023

The Samsung Galaxy S22 was released last year and has since been replaced by the S23 series, and the S24 series isn't far away either, if rumours are to be believed. This is good news if you're in the market for a Samsung S22, as prices usually start to sink as the newer models are launched.
The best prices we're seeing on the Galaxy S22 are $549.99/£490 from various retailers, with Samsung being the best value retailer in the US and Amazon being the cheapest place to shop for UK customers. The Samsung S22 is the youngest sibling in the range, released alongside the S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra models, which are both considered as two of the best camera phones on the market.
The best Samsung Galaxy S22 prices
Released in February 2022, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is still a great smartphone despite sitting at the lower end of the S22 range, and having been replaced by the latest Galaxy S23 series. This doesn't mean you shouldn't buy the Samsung S22, only that the price is much more affordable now that the phone is considered older and overshadowed by its sibling devices, the S22 Plus and mighty S22 Ultra.
Key features of the Galaxy S22 include excellent performance with a 6.1-inch display (similar size to the iPhone 14) and it's powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with 8GB of RAM to handle a multitude of apps and software. The camera system might be average compared with the Ultra model, but the image quality remains superb for general everyday photography and it can shoot 4K, 30fps video. The battery life (3,700mAh) is very capable and the overall design is sleek.
We're yet to review this smartphone for ourselves, but our sister site TechRadar gave it a 4-star review, and described the S22 as a fun, attractive, and palm-friendly device. We have reviewed the latest Samsung S23 Ultra though, which for a flagship phone ticks a lot of our boxes, although we weren't sure if the ultra-high price can be justified (almost triple the cost of the S22).
The bottom line is that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is a perfectly fine Samsung phone for those who don't need fancy specs or the latest processors, and can make do without a 200MP camera.
What's the difference between the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra?
What's the difference between the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra?
Samsung released three phones in the S22 range, the standard Samsung Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The same models exist with the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 series too.
The Galaxy S22 Plus is a little bigger than the standard S22, with a 6.6” display, but smaller than the S22 Ultra which has a 6.8” screen. The camera system is exactly the same for both the S22 and S22 Plus, with a major difference being the battery life as well as wired charging power with the S22 Plus boasting 45W and the standard S22 only having 25W.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra is undeniably the favourite child, with a bigger and better display, camera system, improved resolution, the option for 512GB of storage, 5,000mAh built-in battery power, and built-in support for the S pen making it a catch for creatives.