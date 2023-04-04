The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in April 2023

Welcome to our guide to the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price. The Samsung Galaxy Ultra is hailed as one of the best on the market for camera phones. With the recent release of the Samsung Galaxy S23 range, now is the perfect time to pick up the slightly older (yet still powerful) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at a better price as retailers focus on the newer phone.

The S22 Ultra is the top-end phone in the S22 range. It's bigger, beefier and features upgraded camera hardware to make it a fantastic device for any creative. When comparing it to the base S22, the display is considerably brighter and has a larger screen-to-body ratio. The main camera has also drastically improved, going from 50 MP up to a whopping 108 MP. The S22 range includes the inbuilt S-Pen that comfortably slots into the bottom of the phone when not in use, making it perfect for creatives that prefer using a stylus on their phone. It's easy to see why we consider the Ultra line to be among the best camera phones. To find out more on why we love this phone so much, you can read our hands-on Samsung Galaxy S22 review.



Price wise, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at $919.99/£1,049 for the lowest 128GB storage configuration. That price will then vary based on elements like higher storage and whether the phone is locked to a specific network or not. We're seeing some frequent price drops on the S22 Ultra as the new S23 model becomes more sought after, and we've seen deals as low as $850/£808 in recent months.

Wanting a more unique take on a Samsung phone? Make sure to check out our review on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. Equally, we have a feature detailing the latest Samsung Galaxy Unpacked for all the latest Android tech. For now, check out the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra prices below by clicking on the live widgets that will link you directly to the best deals available now.

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra A powerhouse of a camera phone Dimensions: 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm | Processor: Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) | Cameras: 108 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.33" (main camera), 40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.82" (selfie camera) | RAM/Storage: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 1TB 12GB RAM £799 (opens in new tab) at Box.co.uk (opens in new tab) £807.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) £1,149 (opens in new tab) at John Lewis (opens in new tab) Excellent camera In-built S Pen Beautiful display Larger than some may prefer Still pricey

The Samsung S22 Ultra is a perfect device for any creative looking for a high-end phone option. With an impressive 108MP camera, custom Samsung S-Pen functionality and updated Android software, it will easily become a staple in your everyday routine. It's important to note that this phone is on the larger side, but if you want to prioritise a vibrant and clear screen this is no issue whatsoever. I have been using this as my daily phone for nearly a year now and I consider it to be the best phone I have owned.

Samsung S22 Ultra Vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: which one is better? The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the iPhone 13 Pro Max are similarly priced, although we see more frequent deals on the S22 Ultra despite being released a bit later than the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Both are fairly equal when it comes to details like camera quality, battery life and fast processors. One of the main elements to consider is if you're more comfortable using the iOs or Android operating system. To better help you on your way, make sure to check out our guide to Apple vs Samsung.

