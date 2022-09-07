The best Samsung T5 prices in September 2022

If you want a great Samsung T5 price, this is the place to be. We're big fans of the Samsung T range, and love the small-yet-powerful solid state drives (SSD) that Samsung has made a name making. In fact, they're some of the best SSDs out there!

But what's so good about them, and why should you care about the best Samsung T5 deals? First of all, because they're SSDs, the Samsung T5s are incredibly fast external hard drives, able to take up to 2TB-worth of digital files and access them very quickly. 540 MB per second-fast, to be exact. That's around five times faster than the traditional (non-SSD) external hard drives. With its great read and write speeds, the Samsung T5 is great whether you're a digital creative who wants to access your huge work files at a moment's notice, or if you're a gamer who wants to store your games somewhere safe.

As there is a newer model in the range, offering some good Samsung T7 deals itself, you'll find fantastic prices on the older T5. And it's still a great buy! Sure the T7 offers fingerprint security and is a little faster, but the T5 is no slouch, and offers the lowest prices of all the T range.

If you want more choice, be sure and check out our guide to the best external hard drives. But if you want the best Samsung T7 deals around, continue to scroll down.

The best Samsung T5 prices

(Image credit: Samsung)

01. Samsung T5 SSD A fantastically priced SSD. Specifications Capacity: 250GB / 500GB / 1TB / 2TB Speed: 540 MB/s Weight: 51g Today's Best Deals View at Samsung UK (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Currys (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fast + Secure + Drop-proof Reasons to avoid - Nothing at this price

The Samsung T5 SSD external hard drive is a great piece of kit – but not the newest on the market, so you're likely to find some really competitive prices on it, especially around the retail event such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day. In fact, we've been covering the best Samsung T5 prices here at Creative Bloq for several years now. The best price that we've seen on the 1TB model of the T5 was $129, down from $198.50 back in 2020. If you see anything like that, we suggest you don't hang around!

One of the main appeals of getting the T5 over its newer sibling, the T7, is that you can also get the smaller 250GB model. That will of course be the cheapest of all the Samsung T range, and will often go for as low as $50!

Related articles: