The best 1TB Western Digital SSD prices in September 2022

Here at Creative Bloq we know a thing or two about the best 1TB Western Digital SSD external hard drive deals. That's because we've been big fans of the external, super fast and stylish solid state drives, with this writer having used one as his main external hard drive for a couple of years now. And if you're tempted to find out more, this page, which pulls in all the best WD 1TB SSD deals as and when they go live, is the page for you.

The Western Digital My Passport SSD is the brand's most popular external hard drive, something we here at Creative Bloq know all too well, having witnessed several Black Fridays and Amazon Prime Days where huge deals on the SSD last a matter of hours. But it's not just about these two retail events. Western Digital My Passport SSD enjoys some decent discounts all through the year, so if you don't want to wait until Black Friday's November, you don't have to. Chances are there'll be a great deal on the SSD right now.

Although retailing at $134.99/£135 over at the Western Digital website, you shouldn't have to pay full price for the 1TB Western Digital SSD. Right now, for example, we've been seeing $30/£10 sliced off the price over at Best Buy and Amazon (thought they both use old, out of date retail prices such as $229 and £221).

Also check out our guide to the best external hard drives if you want some more potential deals. And scroll down for the best Western Digital SSD deals today.

The best 1TB Western Digital deals now

(Image credit: Western Digital )

1TB Western Digital SSD The best-selling solid state drive external hard drive. Specifications Capacity: 500GB / 1TB / 2TB / 4TB Interface: USB 3.2 (Gen 1) Connector: USB-C Compatibility : Windows® 10+, macOS 11+ Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Very fast + Compact and sturdy + Stylish design Reasons to avoid - Nothing at this price

You can get the Western Digital My Passport SSD in four size models – 500GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB, and of course the prices change for each option. For our money, the most popular of the lot is the 1TB model, which offers the average punter more than enough room for storing their digital files, from photos to films, RAW photos to digital games.

Of course, the creative professional may require more space. But regardless of which size model you go for, you'll be getting super fast read speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s, and an external hard drive that can withstand more than a few drops and knocks without compromising your data.

