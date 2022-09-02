The best Samsung T7 deals September 2022

There's a reason why it's a good idea to search for the best Samsung T7 deals. The T7 (including the Samsung T7 Touch), is a fantastic bit of useful tech, and right now, you can snap up some very low Samsung T7 prices. But what's so great about the Samsung T7?

We've long thought it one of the best SSD (solid state drive) hard drives out there, with its supreme speed, it's fingerprint security, and vast storage options. Being an SSD, it's not only really quick in its uploads and downloads, it is also incredibly durable, and can take a knock without corrupting (not that we'd recommend that!).

The most important thing is, you can find some really great Samsung T7 deals at the moment – that includes low Samsung T7 prices on the standard Samsung T7, the Samsung T7 Touch, and the newer Samsung T7 Shield (which is currently having $30 taken off its prices over at Samsung (opens in new tab)).

Using the 1TB Samsung T7 as an example, we've seen some great Samsung T7 deals that have brought the price down from the retail high of $140 to $129, in recent days. However, we've also seen much lower Samsung T7 prices than that, with the record low being $89, back in the Black Friday 2021 sales.

The best Samsung T7 deals now

02. Samsung Portable SSD T7 The best overall Samsung SSD for price and quality. Specifications Capacity: 500GB / 1TB / 2TB Interface: USB 3.2 (Gen 2) Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Scan (opens in new tab) View at John Lewis (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Really fast + Works on all platforms + Small device Reasons to avoid - Nothing at this price

Samsung's T7 is the best overall SSD to be released by the tech company. Within this range you can go for the more secure Samsung T7 Touch, which comes with fingerprint security; or you can go for the truly rugged Samsung T7 Shield, if you're going to take your SSD out and about with you, but you still want lightning fast speeds.

We love the design of the T7. It's sleek, made from solid aluminium, and we cannot stress enough how small and portable it really is (that fact is often lost when seeing product shots of the T7). It also gives you a great performance, achieving read/write speeds of up to 1.05GBps (about twice as fast as the Samsung T5). Overall, if you can find a Samsung T7 for under $100, we think that's a fantastic deal.

