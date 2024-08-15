These 4 epic creative laptop deals are my back to school picks
Save up to $350 on excellent top-spec student laptops.
It's almost back to school season. As a graduate myself, I know first-hand what student life and living on a tight budget is like, and that's why I think these laptop deals below are absolutely worth it if you need a top-spec computer for a creative course without eating your savings. We've tested 3 out of the 4 laptops below, so we can personally recommend them.
Whether it's a portable and lightweight laptop for carrying around campus, or a gaming laptop with impressive hardware to cover all areas, I'm confident that at least one of the deals below (and our best student laptops guide) can help you save on a new laptop.
There are other great ways to save money on tech as a student, did you know that Apple offers student discounts? This can help you bag an epic deal on a MacBook Pro or MacBook Air for your studies. Let's not forget Samsung's student discount offers either, with some incredible laptops like the new Galaxy Book4 Edge with Copilot AI (which I would highly recommend).
MSI Cyborg 14: $1,099.99 $899.99 at Best Buy
Save $200: The MSI Cyborg gaming laptop is an excellent choice for both college and high school students. The 16GB of RAM will have you multitasking creative applications without worry, and it's designed to be thin and light too. It's rare to find a laptop with a 13th-gen Intel CPU, plus a powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU all for under $1,000.
Price Check: $1,499 at Amazon | $1,499 at Adorama
UK Deal – £1,199 £898.99 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge: $1,349 $999 at Samsung
Save $350: The Galaxy Book4 Edge is one of the best AI laptops on the market right now, with a built-in Copilot assistant to help you with everything from research to note-taking, and brining your quick sketches to life. I recently reviewed this laptop and I cannot stress enough how amazing it is for both students and creative pros. It's also super lightweight and thin, for transporting between lectures.
Price Check: $999.99 at Best Buy
UK Deal – £1,399 £1,199 at Samsung (with code EDGE)
MacBook Air M3 (2024): $1,099 $849.98 at Amazon
Save $250: This is the lowest-ever price for the MacBook Air M3 model, and at under $1,000 this makes for an excellent student laptop for any creative course. The price above is for the 13-inch model, although the 15-inch variant has the same deal over at Amazon with $250 off, now $1,049.98. Take a look at our Apple MacBook Air M3 review for more details.
Price Check: $899 at Best Buy | $899 at B&H Photo
UK Deal – £1,099 £948 at Currys UK
ASUS Vivobook Pro 15: $1,399.99 $1099.99 at Best Buy
Save $300: This is the laptop that I currently own, and as a photography graduate, I found that the OLED screen was excellent for photo editing, and it lets me multitask without issue using creative software for video editing. See my ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 review for more details.
Price Check: $1,399 at Amazon
UK Deal – £1,499.99 £949 at Amazon UK
