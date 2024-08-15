These 4 epic creative laptop deals are my back to school picks

News
By
published

Save up to $350 on excellent top-spec student laptops.

Back to school laptop deals
(Image credit: MSI / Samsung / Apple / ASUS)

It's almost back to school season. As a graduate myself, I know first-hand what student life and living on a tight budget is like, and that's why I think these laptop deals below are absolutely worth it if you need a top-spec computer for a creative course without eating your savings. We've tested 3 out of the 4 laptops below, so we can personally recommend them.

Whether it's a portable and lightweight laptop for carrying around campus, or a gaming laptop with impressive hardware to cover all areas, I'm confident that at least one of the deals below (and our best student laptops guide) can help you save on a new laptop.

MSI Cyborg 15

MSI Cyborg 14: $1,099.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $200: The MSI Cyborg gaming laptop is an excellent choice for both college and high school students. The 16GB of RAM will have you multitasking creative applications without worry, and it's designed to be thin and light too. It's rare to find a laptop with a 13th-gen Intel CPU, plus a powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU all for under $1,000.

Price Check: $1,499 at Amazon | $1,499 at Adorama

UK Deal – £1,199 £898.99 at Amazon

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge: $1,349 $999 at Samsung
Save $350: The Galaxy Book4 Edge is one of the best AI laptops on the market right now, with a built-in Copilot assistant to help you with everything from research to note-taking, and brining your quick sketches to life. I recently reviewed this laptop and I cannot stress enough how amazing it is for both students and creative pros. It's also super lightweight and thin, for transporting between lectures.

Price Check: $999.99 at Best Buy

UK Deal – £1,399 £1,199 at Samsung (with code EDGE)

View Deal
Apple Macbook Air 13-inch M3 (2024)

MacBook Air M3 (2024): $1,099 $849.98 at Amazon

Save $250: This is the lowest-ever price for the MacBook Air M3 model, and at under $1,000 this makes for an excellent student laptop for any creative course. The price above is for the 13-inch model, although the 15-inch variant has the same deal over at Amazon with $250 off, now $1,049.98. Take a look at our Apple MacBook Air M3 review for more details.

Price Check: $899 at Best Buy | $899 at B&H Photo

UK Deal – £1,099 £948 at Currys UK

View Deal
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED

ASUS Vivobook Pro 15: $1,399.99 $1099.99 at Best Buy

Save $300: This is the laptop that I currently own, and as a photography graduate, I found that the OLED screen was excellent for photo editing, and it lets me multitask without issue using creative software for video editing. See my ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 review for more details.

Price Check: $1,399 at Amazon

UK Deal – £1,499.99 £949 at Amazon UK

View Deal
Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls
Ecommerce Writer

Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World, and has since earned bylines on TechRadar too. With a Masters degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team. Her background working as a tester for CeX let her play around with all kinds of weird and wonderful products, including robots, and she’s recently gotten into 3D printing too. Outside of CB, you’ll find her gaming on her PS5, photographing local shows under the alias Bethshootsbands, and making TikToks of her dog, Tilly. 

Related articles