Apple's newest laptop, the M4 MacBook Air was only released last month, but there are already discounts in the US! Up to $70 off at Amazon isn't exactly a massive saving, but it's good for such a new machine whose starting price is already $100 lower than that of its predecessor.
And considering that the lingering threat of import tariffs could lead to price hikes on tech products, it may make sense to grab a discount now.
We recently reviewed the MacBook Air M4 and described it as Apple's best laptop for a balance of specs and price. The new M4 chip provides a notable boost in processing power for creative tasks plus the ability to connect two external displays without having to switch off the laptop’s own screen.
There are now Thunderbolt 4 for faster connectivity, and the new MacBook Airs come with 16GB of unified memory as standard, although the biggest discount is on the 24GB configuration. Full details below.
Save up to $70
Overview: The newest MacBook Airs were released last month, bringing more power to Apple's line of slim and light laptops, which are ideal for creative work on the go.
Key features: Display: 13-inch or 15-inch | Processor: Apple M4 | RAM: 16GB or 24GB | SSD: 256GB or 512GB | Weight: 2.7 lbs / 1.2kg or 3.3 lbs / 1.5kg | Ports: 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C), 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe charging port.
Release date: March 2024.
Price history: These are the first discounts we've seen on Apple's newest laptops. Amazon has deals on various configurations of the 13-inch model, with $50 off 16GB options and $70 off 24GB configurations, which are more suitable for video editing or heavy multi-tasking.
Amazon also has $65 off the larger 15-inch M4 MacBook Air with 16GB memory and a 512GB SSD.
Current price: Apple: from $999
Review consensus: In our recent MacBook Air M4 review, we gave the laptop 4.5 stars, describing it as more 'wow' than ever with sleek design and improved performance. Our sister site Tom's Guide also rated it 4.5 stars, describing the new Air as the best value laptop around.
Not in the US, or don't need the latest model? You can see more Easter MacBook deals below.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
