Apple's newest laptop, the M4 MacBook Air was only released last month, but there are already discounts in the US! Up to $70 off at Amazon isn't exactly a massive saving, but it's good for such a new machine whose starting price is already $100 lower than that of its predecessor.

And considering that the lingering threat of import tariffs could lead to price hikes on tech products, it may make sense to grab a discount now.

We recently reviewed the MacBook Air M4 and described it as Apple's best laptop for a balance of specs and price. The new M4 chip provides a notable boost in processing power for creative tasks plus the ability to connect two external displays without having to switch off the laptop’s own screen.

There are now Thunderbolt 4 for faster connectivity, and the new MacBook Airs come with 16GB of unified memory as standard, although the biggest discount is on the 24GB configuration. Full details below.

Not in the US, or don't need the latest model? You can see more Easter MacBook deals below.