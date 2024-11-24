How to upgrade your laptop's RAM

Features
By
published

Is your laptop struggling to keep up? Here's how to upgrade its RAM yourself.

laptop&#039;s RAM - the inside of a laptop
(Image credit: Lance Evans)
Jump To:

It’s the bane of all computer systems. Desktops, smartphones, even streaming smart devices. They start out great, but as time goes by they all get slower and slower. It doesn’t happen all at once, but like that famous frog in the boiling water, you finally wake up to realise that you are in hot soup!

Don’t worry, it’s not your imagination. It could simply be the result of upgrading from one operating system to the new version. This is common with moderate and budget computers that were already living on the edge, even if they were once one of the best laptops for graphic design. Macs are not immune to this either, especially with those non-upgradable 8GB Mac Minis.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lance Evans
Lance Evans

Lance Evans is creative director of Graphlink Media, a boutique creative marketing agency that specialises in building brands and has worked with such high-profile clients as Olive Garden, Miller Beer and AMEX. Lance was an early adopter of digital tools, and was on the original beta team for Photoshop. Lance has written for Creative Bloq on a wide range of topics, from technical photography tips to the ins and outs of branding.

Related articles