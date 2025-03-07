Save $750 (yes, really) on the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro for a limited time

If you're looking for a new laptop for creative work, then I can't quite believe the mega deal that I've just found over at Amazon. You can save $750 (yes, really) on the mighty Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro, which brings the price down to as low as $999.99 for a limited time only. This price is not only an absolute steal but makes this a great laptop for students needing a device to see them through their studies.

Samsung's line of Copilot Plus AI-powered laptops is seriously impressive, and the 16-inch Galaxy Book4 Pro is no different. It comes with a gorgeous 16-inch 3K AMOLED display (that's also touchscreen), which is great for graphic designers and digital artists - see our guide to some of the best laptops for drawing for more options. It's also power-packed with an Intel Core 7 Ultra processor built for the most demanding creative projects, and offers an everyday AI assistant to help you stay on top of workloads and organise your files.

I'm a big fan of Samsung tech, and I love how the Galaxy Ecosystem works together seamlessly with Samsung phones and tablets. I tried out the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge (the Book4 Pro's older sibling) when I visited Samsung HQ, and it's truly a next-gen laptop optimised for creatives. While I haven't used the Book4 Pro specifically, at this new low price, I'd seriously consider it as my next laptop for photo editing.

The best Samsung laptop deal today

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro : was $1,749.99 now $999.99 at Samsung Save: $750 (wow!) Overview: The 16-inch Galaxy Book4 Pro is a powerful laptop with one of the most gorgeous displays around - a 3K, AMOLED touchscreen. It also packs in the new Intel Core 7 Ultra processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. Need a touchscreen MacBook Air alternative? This is it. Key features: Display: 16-inch 3k 120Hz (2880 x 1800) AMOLED touchscreen | Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, Intel Arc Ontegratd Graphics| RAM: 16GB DDR5|Storage: 512GB SSD (up to 1TB) |Weight: 3.4 pounds| Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C), HDMI 2.1, USB-A 3.2, MicroSD, 3.5mm headphone jack| Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6e | Release date: February 2024. Price context: The last best price we saw on this Galaxy Book4 Pro laptop was $1,299.99 over at Amazon, so this new deal beats that by $300 which is wild. Price Check: $1,299.99 over at Best Buy | Review consensus: We've yet to try out the Galaxy Book4 Pro for ourselves, but our sister sites have highly praised this model, calling it a MacBook killer for its seriously impressive performance and Intel CPU. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |



