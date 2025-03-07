Save $750 (yes, really) on the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro for a limited time

One of the best laptops for creatives just got a BIG discount with a generous 43% off.

Galaxy Book4 Pro deal
(Image credit: Future / Samsung)

If you're looking for a new laptop for creative work, then I can't quite believe the mega deal that I've just found over at Amazon. You can save $750 (yes, really) on the mighty Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro, which brings the price down to as low as $999.99 for a limited time only. This price is not only an absolute steal but makes this a great laptop for students needing a device to see them through their studies.

Samsung's line of Copilot Plus AI-powered laptops is seriously impressive, and the 16-inch Galaxy Book4 Pro is no different. It comes with a gorgeous 16-inch 3K AMOLED display (that's also touchscreen), which is great for graphic designers and digital artists - see our guide to some of the best laptops for drawing for more options. It's also power-packed with an Intel Core 7 Ultra processor built for the most demanding creative projects, and offers an everyday AI assistant to help you stay on top of workloads and organise your files.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro : was $1,749.99 now $999.99 at Samsung

Save: $750 (wow!)

Overview: The 16-inch Galaxy Book4 Pro is a powerful laptop with one of the most gorgeous displays around - a 3K, AMOLED touchscreen. It also packs in the new Intel Core 7 Ultra processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. Need a touchscreen MacBook Air alternative? This is it.

Key features: Display: 16-inch 3k 120Hz (2880 x 1800) AMOLED touchscreen | Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, Intel Arc Ontegratd Graphics| RAM: 16GB DDR5|Storage: 512GB SSD (up to 1TB) |Weight: 3.4 pounds| Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C), HDMI 2.1, USB-A 3.2, MicroSD, 3.5mm headphone jack| Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6e |

Release date: February 2024.

Price context: The last best price we saw on this Galaxy Book4 Pro laptop was $1,299.99 over at Amazon, so this new deal beats that by $300 which is wild.

Price Check: $1,299.99 over at Best Buy | 

Review consensus: We've yet to try out the Galaxy Book4 Pro for ourselves, but our sister sites have highly praised this model, calling it a MacBook killer for its seriously impressive performance and Intel CPU.

TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

View Deal

