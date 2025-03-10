Secret Samsung sale alert! Get $450 off Frame TV, plus get Galaxy S25 for just $300

Trade-ins and upfront discounts will save big today – but hurry!

As far as I can tell, there isn't an official Samsung Sale that's being marketed at the moment – and yet I've found three fantastic deals on key Samsung products, all direct from the manufacturer.

Frame TV (50-inch):$1,299Save $450:

Frame TV (50-inch): $1,299 $849 at Samsung
Save $450: This is the ultimate 'art TV' – a 4K television that can be wall mounted and turns seamlessly into a beautiful frame that shows off all your favourite art and photography is crisp definition.

Galaxy Book4 Pro:$1,449Save $500:

Galaxy Book4 Pro: $1,449 $949 at Samsung
Save $500: The 16-inch Galaxy Book4 Pro is a powerful laptop with one of the most gorgeous displays around - a 3K, AMOLED touchscreen. It also packs in the new Intel Core 7 Ultra processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. Need a touchscreen MacBook Air alternative? This is it.

Galaxy S25. phone:$799Save $500:

Galaxy S25. phone: $799 $300 at Samsung
Save $500: This is a crazy deal. Get the new Galaxy S25 for just $300 when you trade in a relevant product (which includes various iPhones as well as last year's S24 model.) If you're looking to upgrade your Galaxy S phone, this deal is as good as it gets.

