Secret Samsung sale alert! Get $450 off Frame TV, plus get Galaxy S25 for just $300
Trade-ins and upfront discounts will save big today – but hurry!
As far as I can tell, there isn't an official Samsung Sale that's being marketed at the moment – and yet I've found three fantastic deals on key Samsung products, all direct from the manufacturer.
- Samsung Frame TV 55-inch:
$1,299.99$848 – save $$450
- Samsung Galaxy S25:
$799.99$299.99 (with trade in)
- Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro:
$1,449.99$949 (with trade in)
I've reviewed the Frame TV and loved it, and members of the CB team have tested and reviewed both the S25 and Book4 Pro. Safe to say these products are high on our lists of the best Frame TVs, best camera phones and best laptops for drawing.
Just to be clear, the Frame TV deal is the only straight up discount, and the other two products need a relevant trade in (Samsung, Apple, Acer and Dell swaps are included). But as the S25 and the Book4 Pro are recent releases, I think these are deals well worth shouting about.
Frame TV (50-inch): $1,299 $849 at Samsung
Save $450: This is the ultimate 'art TV' – a 4K television that can be wall mounted and turns seamlessly into a beautiful frame that shows off all your favourite art and photography is crisp definition.
Galaxy Book4 Pro: $1,449 $949 at Samsung
Save $500: The 16-inch Galaxy Book4 Pro is a powerful laptop with one of the most gorgeous displays around - a 3K, AMOLED touchscreen. It also packs in the new Intel Core 7 Ultra processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. Need a touchscreen MacBook Air alternative? This is it.
Galaxy S25. phone: $799 $300 at Samsung
Save $500: This is a crazy deal. Get the new Galaxy S25 for just $300 when you trade in a relevant product (which includes various iPhones as well as last year's S24 model.) If you're looking to upgrade your Galaxy S phone, this deal is as good as it gets.
