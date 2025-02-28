Quick! Get a Samsung Galaxy S25 for just $300 or the Galaxy S25 Ultra for just $400, with valid trade in

If you're looking for the most recent Samsung Galaxy S25, at the lowest price yet, then this is for you. Currently you can get up to $500 off if you trade in either a recent Samsung or Apple device. That means you can get the Samsung Galaxy S25 down from $800 to $300 over at Samsung.

But what are the trade ins? You can get $500 off if you trade in the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Fold6, and the Flip5 and Fold5, any of the Galaxy S24 series, or the S23 Ultra 5G. You can also get $500 off when you trade in the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, the 15 Pro or 15 Pro Max, or the 16 Pro or Pro Max.

Perhaps even better is the fact that you can get the S25 Ultra with a massive $900 saving – trading in some of the same phones! If you give Samsung your old S24 Ultra, or Z Fold5 or Fold6, it will discount your new Galaxy S25 Ultra by $900, driving the price down to $400. That's a saving of $1,020, and you get the 512GB model (as it's the same price as the smaller 256GB).

We haven't reviewed any of the S25 series yet, but if they're anything like the S24 Series, then I imagine the S25 Ultra will be a shoo in as our No 1 pick of the best camera phones, and perhaps the S25 could find a spot on the best budget camera phones (if you see it at this deal price again!)

Samsung Galaxy S25

Was: $799 Now: $300 at Samsung

Save: $500



Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (512GB)

Was: $1,419.99 Now: $400 at Samsung

Save: $1,020 Overview: The Samsung Galaxy S25 series are the flagship camera phones from Samsung, and they're fantastic things. The Ultra is one of the best AI camera phones available right now, and even if you're not much of a photographer, its new AI features are enough to leave you mind blown – such as real-time call translations, note assist, and not forgetting Circle Search using the sleek new S pen (which is always handy for creatives). Key features: Display: 6.8" Quad HD+ (120Hz) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display | Dimensions: 162.3 x 79.0 x 8.6mm | Main Camera: 12MP Ultra Wide Camera / 200MP Wide-angle Camera / 10MP Telephoto Camera | Selfie Camera: 12MP | Zoom: 100X Space Zoom | Storage : 256GB/ 512GB/ 1TB | Weight : 232g | Battery: 5000mAh (typical) | Material: Titanium frame Release date: February 2025 Price history: These phones only came out earlier this month, so we're in uncharted territory when it comes to previous deals prices. And I really don't see how these massive discounts will be bettered any time soon. Review Consensus: We've not reviewed the S25 series yet, but in our review of the S24 Ultra, we found that it had an excellent camera system, with 7 years of updates to look forward to, and we really loved that S-Pen too. However, our reviewer felt that the software might fall behind if left unchecked, and at a high price point too. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

Not interested in the deals above? Here are the best prices wherever you are in the world...