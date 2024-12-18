Honor has made a lot of headlines this year, from big wins at IFA in Berlin to bashing Samsung in a hilarious and petty stunt during the launch of its flagship foldable, the Honor Magic V3. There's nothing wrong with a bit of friendly competition, but Honor has proven itself to be a serious rival this year and has made some waves in the smartphone market by launching one of the best camera phones I've ever used, with the Honor 200 Pro (endorsed by Rankin).

In other words, Honor has had a very successful 2024, and what better way to celebrate that than with a UK Christmas Sale? The company has some very generous offers right now including £400 off its flagship foldable handset, plus freebies including Honor Earbuds X6 and the Honor SuperCharge Power Adapter 66W thrown in for free.

Other highlights include £100 off the Honor MagicPad 2 tablet (which I'm currently in the process of reviewing –spoiler: It's great), which brings the price to just £399.99 including a free Magic Pencil 3 stylus and keyboard case too. The Honor 200 Pro AI-powered smartphone is also only £699.99 £399.99 right now.

Having owned and tested several Honor products, I highly recommend them not only for their high quality but value for money too. I even chose the Honor MagicPad 2 over the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra because I felt that it had a nicer build and display, and was 1/3 of the price. Don't miss out on these deals and shop the Honor sale before it all ends on December 31, 2024.

Top Deal Honor MagicPad 2 tablet + free smart keyboard case and Magic Pencil 3: was £499.99 now £399.99 at honor.com Save £100 (+ freebies): I'm astounded by this AI tablet's power at such an affordable price. It has a gorgeous IMAX-enhanced OLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, making it perfect for content creation and streaming. It also has an impressive Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip and Honor AI features that make it well worth its price tag in my opinion, especially with the Magic Pencil 3 stylus and Bluetooth keyboard case included which are worth around £162 combined.

Voucher Code: A200PDE50 Honor Pad 9 12.1 inch WIFI 8GB+256GB: was £299.99 now £219.99 at honor.com Save £80 (+ free stylus): If the Honor MagicPac 2 above is still a little out of your price range, then you should definitely consider the Honor Pad 9 instead which is an excellent mid-range Android tablet. This deal includes a free Honor Pencil stylus, plus discounts on both the Flip Cover for only £5.99 and the inbox keyboard with £110 off. In our Honor Pad 9 review, we found that it had a big, sharp, and bright screen with an impressive performance that may lack the grunt for pro users, but is superb for casual creatives with excellent value.