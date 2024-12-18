Honor's Christmas sale has some exceptional deals including £400 off the Magic V3 foldable
This AI phone is a direct rival to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Honor has made a lot of headlines this year, from big wins at IFA in Berlin to bashing Samsung in a hilarious and petty stunt during the launch of its flagship foldable, the Honor Magic V3. There's nothing wrong with a bit of friendly competition, but Honor has proven itself to be a serious rival this year and has made some waves in the smartphone market by launching one of the best camera phones I've ever used, with the Honor 200 Pro (endorsed by Rankin).
In other words, Honor has had a very successful 2024, and what better way to celebrate that than with a UK Christmas Sale? The company has some very generous offers right now including £400 off its flagship foldable handset, plus freebies including Honor Earbuds X6 and the Honor SuperCharge Power Adapter 66W thrown in for free.
Other highlights include £100 off the Honor MagicPad 2 tablet (which I'm currently in the process of reviewing –spoiler: It's great), which brings the price to just £399.99 including a free Magic Pencil 3 stylus and keyboard case too. The Honor 200 Pro AI-powered smartphone is also only
£699.99 £399.99 right now.
Having owned and tested several Honor products, I highly recommend them not only for their high quality but value for money too. I even chose the Honor MagicPad 2 over the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra because I felt that it had a nicer build and display, and was 1/3 of the price. Don't miss out on these deals and shop the Honor sale before it all ends on December 31, 2024.
Save £400 (+ freebies)
This discount on the hugely popular Magic V3 foldable smartphone from Honor is actually better than Black Friday, with £400 off the handset alone, plus free accessories and Honor Care+ benefits (worth £109) thrown in too.
The Black Friday deal also included the Honor Band 9 smartwatch as a freebie, but only £300 off the handset. So this is still a superb deal if you ask us.
Save £100 (+ freebies): I'm astounded by this AI tablet's power at such an affordable price. It has a gorgeous IMAX-enhanced OLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, making it perfect for content creation and streaming.
It also has an impressive Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip and Honor AI features that make it well worth its price tag in my opinion, especially with the Magic Pencil 3 stylus and Bluetooth keyboard case included which are worth around £162 combined.
Save £300: I had the opportunity to get hands-on with this smartphone during a press trip to Paris, and I quickly fell in love with its design, AI features, and the pro camera with premium Studio Harcourt filters.
During our Honor 200 Pro review, we found that the phone absolutely flies for general use, with fantastic performance and exceptional image quality.
Save £80 (+ free stylus): If the Honor MagicPac 2 above is still a little out of your price range, then you should definitely consider the Honor Pad 9 instead which is an excellent mid-range Android tablet. This deal includes a free Honor Pencil stylus, plus discounts on both the Flip Cover for only £5.99 and the inbox keyboard with £110 off.
In our Honor Pad 9 review, we found that it had a big, sharp, and bright screen with an impressive performance that may lack the grunt for pro users, but is superb for casual creatives with excellent value.
Save £200: Need a new laptop? This 16-inch AI offering from Honor is £200 off for the Christmas Sale, and for under £500 you're getting a 12th Gen Intel i5 processor with Windows 11 Home. There's 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM too. It's elegant and sleek, without compromising on ports for creative work.
It might not be one of the most powerful laptops, but it certainly sounds ideal for students and lighter workloads.
