How to save up to $1,000 on an iPhone 16

Deliveries of the iPhone 16 have begun, and if you're planning to get Apple's latest smartphone, we have some good news. There are already some great iPhone 16 deals around, including a chance to save up to $1,000 with a trade-in through Best Buy. That could effectively get you some models of the phone for free.

Sounds too good to be true? Well, of course there are a few clarifications to make: no retailer is really going to give you an iPhone for free just like that. To save up to $1,000 on iPhone 16, you have two options: a trade-in deal or signing up to a new mobile plan.

We've not yet reviewed the iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro hands on ourselves, but you can learn all about what's new in the latest iPhone in our coverage from the Apple event. New features include the a new easy-access Camera Control button across all models, and a new Ultrawide camera on the iPhone 16 and a larger display, bigger battery and 120fps 4k video recording in Dolby Vision on the Pro.If you're tempted, these are the best iPhone 16 deals we've seen.

iPhone 16 Pro: Save up to $1,000 with Best Buy / AT&T

Already have an iPhone? If you trade it in, AT&T may give you up to $1,000 off the price of the iPhone 16 Pro. That would mean you get the new phone for free, although you would need to trade in a very recent iPhone to get that full saving. You can save up to $830 on the base iPhone 16.

iPhone 16 Pro: $1,000 off at Boost Mobile

If you don't have an existing device to trade in, one of the best deals we've spotted is this offer from Boost Mobile. The 'iPhone On Us' promotion provides a saving of up to $1,000, potentially getting you an iPhone 16 for free with no trade-in required if you sign up for the carrier's $65/month Infinite Access plan.

Apple iPhone 16: $23.05 $5/month with an unlimited plan at Verizon

The best deal with a plan that we've spotted after Boost's is this offer from Verizon. Again, there's no trade-in required. You'll need to contract a new line on an unlimited plan, but it works out as a $655 saving over 36 months.

Not in the US or not found the right deal for you? See below for the best iPhone 16 prices and the best iPhone 16 Pro prices in your region.