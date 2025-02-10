The latest iPad mini is great for working on the go – and now there's $100 off

This deal matches the cheapest price yet.

iPad mini deal
(Image credit: Apple / Future)

We were impressed with the latest iPad mini when we tested it back in November. A faster chip and Apple Pencil Pro stylus support make it a great little tablet for working on the go. And it has a great little price too, with $100 off all configurations at Best Buy. That takes the price of the starting model (WiFi, 128GB SSD) down to $399 for a 20% saving.

In the UK, I'm afraid there's only 8% off at Amazon, taking the starting price down to £453.97. But hey, it's something.

Apple iPad mini 7th generation
Apple iPad mini 7th generation: was $499 now $399 at Best Buy

Save $100: The iPad mini 7 is more powerful than the basic iPad despite being smaller. In our iPad mini 7 review, we called it a "miniature marvel" with enough power for multi-layer drawing, photo editing and even some 3D and video work on the go. The A17 Pro chip makes it faster than its predecessor, and it supports Apple's most sophisticated stylus, the Apple Pencil Pro.

Features: A17 Pro chip | 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display | Apple Pencil Pro support | Ultra Wide Front Camera | Touch ID | up to 512GB SSD

Price history: The latest iPad mini was released in November. We regularly see it reduced by $40, but we've only seen it reduced by $100 once before – that was early in January.

Review consensus: We gave the iPad mini four stars in our review, finding a great balance between power and portability. It's great for drawing in Procreate on the go or just watching films and browsing. It's also the cheapest iPad with Apple Intelligence

Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑½ 

Price check: also $399 at Amazon | $499 at Apple | $499 at B&H Photo

UK Deal: £499 £453.97 at Amazon

