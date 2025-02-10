We were impressed with the latest iPad mini when we tested it back in November. A faster chip and Apple Pencil Pro stylus support make it a great little tablet for working on the go. And it has a great little price too, with $100 off all configurations at Best Buy. That takes the price of the starting model (WiFi, 128GB SSD) down to $399 for a 20% saving.
In the UK, I'm afraid there's only 8% off at Amazon, taking the starting price down to £453.97. But hey, it's something.
The iPad mini may be smaller than the standard iPad, but it's also more powerful making it a more viable option for digital art and other creative work as well as entertainment and browsing. When we tested it, we even found video editing to run reasonably well. See our guide to the iPad generations to see where it comes in the lineup.
Save $100: The iPad mini 7 is more powerful than the basic iPad despite being smaller. In our iPad mini 7 review, we called it a "miniature marvel" with enough power for multi-layer drawing, photo editing and even some 3D and video work on the go. The A17 Pro chip makes it faster than its predecessor, and it supports Apple's most sophisticated stylus, the Apple Pencil Pro.
Features: A17 Pro chip | 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display | Apple Pencil Pro support | Ultra Wide Front Camera | Touch ID | up to 512GB SSD
Price history: The latest iPad mini was released in November. We regularly see it reduced by $40, but we've only seen it reduced by $100 once before – that was early in January.
Review consensus: We gave the iPad mini four stars in our review, finding a great balance between power and portability. It's great for drawing in Procreate on the go or just watching films and browsing. It's also the cheapest iPad with Apple Intelligence
Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑½
Price check: also $399 at Amazon | $499 at Apple | $499 at B&H Photo
UK Deal: £499 £453.97 at Amazon
Not in the US See iPad mini deals in your region below
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.