We were impressed with the latest iPad mini when we tested it back in November. A faster chip and Apple Pencil Pro stylus support make it a great little tablet for working on the go. And it has a great little price too, with $100 off all configurations at Best Buy. That takes the price of the starting model (WiFi, 128GB SSD) down to $399 for a 20% saving.

In the UK, I'm afraid there's only 8% off at Amazon, taking the starting price down to £453.97. But hey, it's something.

The iPad mini may be smaller than the standard iPad, but it's also more powerful making it a more viable option for digital art and other creative work as well as entertainment and browsing. When we tested it, we even found video editing to run reasonably well. See our guide to the iPad generations to see where it comes in the lineup.

