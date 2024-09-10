XPPen Artist Pro 24 sets a new benchmark for drawing tablets

XPPen has increasingly been featuring in our pick of the best drawing tablets thanks to its combination of quality features and more affordable prices. Now, it's announced a new first in the Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) Series.

The series features two models: a 4K version and a QHD 165Hz version – an industry first intended for professional artists and animators who need top-tier performance. Both are Calman verified for exceptional color accuracy across an extensive color gamut.

Image 1 of 4 The XPPen Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) Series (Image credit: XPPen) (Image credit: XPPen) (Image credit: XPPen) (Image credit: XPPen)

The XP-Pen Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) 4K is the first Calman-verified 4K drawing tablet with a 23.8-inch display. Developed with Calman's X-Color Master solution, it comes with colour calibration software and promises superb clarity and colour accuracy across a wide gamut. It will come with both the X3 Pro Slim Stylus and the X3 Pro Smart Chip Stylus, offering versatility and precision with 16K pressure sensitivity.

Meanwhile, the world-first 165Hz version of the tablet has a 2.5K QHD pen display. It aims to set a new industry benchmark with a line display speed that's 175% faster than a 60Hz display. I'm told this provides virtually imperceptible latency and the ability to handle high-frame-rate videos and complex simulated images with reduced image flickering, motion blur and stuttering, resulting in a smoother experience for artists and animators. XPPen suggests the technology should also reduce eye strain.

The tablets will be released on 16 October. See more at XPPen or see the best prices on our current pick of the best drawing tablets below.