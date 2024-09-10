XPPen Artist Pro 24 sets a new benchmark for drawing tablets

The world's first 165Hz pen display promises almost imperceptible latency.

Product shot of XPPen Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) Series drawing tablet
(Image credit: XPPen)

XPPen has increasingly been featuring in our pick of the best drawing tablets thanks to its combination of quality features and more affordable prices. Now, it's announced a new first in the Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) Series. 

The series features two models: a 4K version and a QHD 165Hz version – an industry first intended for professional artists and animators who need top-tier performance. Both are Calman verified for exceptional color accuracy across an extensive color gamut.

Image 1 of 4
Product shot of XPPen Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) Series drawing tablet
The XPPen Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) Series(Image credit: XPPen)

