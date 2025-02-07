Save £110 on these AR smart glasses – perfect for Switch gamers

The VITURE Pro XR/AR specs boast a 120Hz refresh rate and are essentially like wearing a 135-inch portable monitor on your face. Epic!

VITURE Pro smart glasses
(Image credit: VITURE / Amazon)

I was pleasantly surprised today to see that one of my most desirable purchases for 2025, a pair of XR/AR smart glasses for gaming, has a big discount over at Amazon. I'm talking about the VITURE PRO specs which are currently reduced to only £379 right now - a generous £110 saving on the regular price.

If you're based in the US, there's no need for FOMO. There's also a nice deal on these smart glasses in your region too, with $60 off at Amazon bringing the price to only $399 for a limited time. This might not be as tempting as the UK deal, but it's a better price than we saw during Black Friday when I rounded up deals on smart glasses.

VITURE Pro XR/AR Glasses
Premium choice
VITURE Pro XR/AR Glasses: was £489 now £379 at Amazon

Save £110: These AR/XR specs from VITURE offer a new immersive way to experience content on a larger display, and from researching these glasses, it seems that it's essentially like wearing a 135-inch portable USB monitor on your face.

Key features: 135” 120Hz Full HD UltraClarity screen with a peak brightness of 4000 nits | Spatial photo and video, VR videos | Multiple screen options | Enhanced Electrochromic Film blocks out external light | Anti-glare, anti-ghost, and anti-motion sickness features |

Release Date: June 2024.

US Deal – $459 $399 at Amazon

View Deal

