I was pleasantly surprised today to see that one of my most desirable purchases for 2025, a pair of XR/AR smart glasses for gaming, has a big discount over at Amazon. I'm talking about the VITURE PRO specs which are currently reduced to only £379 right now - a generous £110 saving on the regular price.

If you're based in the US, there's no need for FOMO. There's also a nice deal on these smart glasses in your region too, with $60 off at Amazon bringing the price to only $399 for a limited time. This might not be as tempting as the UK deal, but it's a better price than we saw during Black Friday when I rounded up deals on smart glasses.

I haven't used these smart glasses myself, so I can't offer any personal expertise on why you should buy them, but I think that the spec sheet speaks for itself. From what I've researched, the VITURE Pro glasses can plug into your desktop and consoles (including the Nintendo Switch) and offer a 135-inch display paired with a 120Hz refresh rate for the ultimate gaming experience, and they are compatible with smartphones too (just imagine this on your next flight). I've got all the details on this deal for you below.