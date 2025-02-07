Save £110 on these AR smart glasses – perfect for Switch gamers
The VITURE Pro XR/AR specs boast a 120Hz refresh rate and are essentially like wearing a 135-inch portable monitor on your face. Epic!
I was pleasantly surprised today to see that one of my most desirable purchases for 2025, a pair of XR/AR smart glasses for gaming, has a big discount over at Amazon. I'm talking about the VITURE PRO specs which are currently reduced to only £379 right now - a generous £110 saving on the regular price.
If you're based in the US, there's no need for FOMO. There's also a nice deal on these smart glasses in your region too, with $60 off at Amazon bringing the price to only $399 for a limited time. This might not be as tempting as the UK deal, but it's a better price than we saw during Black Friday when I rounded up deals on smart glasses.
I haven't used these smart glasses myself, so I can't offer any personal expertise on why you should buy them, but I think that the spec sheet speaks for itself. From what I've researched, the VITURE Pro glasses can plug into your desktop and consoles (including the Nintendo Switch) and offer a 135-inch display paired with a 120Hz refresh rate for the ultimate gaming experience, and they are compatible with smartphones too (just imagine this on your next flight). I've got all the details on this deal for you below.
Save £110: These AR/XR specs from VITURE offer a new immersive way to experience content on a larger display, and from researching these glasses, it seems that it's essentially like wearing a 135-inch portable USB monitor on your face.
Key features: 135” 120Hz Full HD UltraClarity screen with a peak brightness of 4000 nits | Spatial photo and video, VR videos | Multiple screen options | Enhanced Electrochromic Film blocks out external light | Anti-glare, anti-ghost, and anti-motion sickness features |
Release Date: June 2024.
US Deal – $459 $399 at Amazon
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1