I was looking for 1 brilliant Prime Day SSD deal – and now I've found 3!

The thing about Prime Day is that it can be hard to sift through all the deals. I set out to find the best SSD offer I could and I've found myself torn between three that I want to share with you. The cheapest is the WD My Passport (1TB) SSD, which now costs $99 at Amazon. The discount is smaller than with the other options, but it's cheaper to begin with and a really solid option (pun intended).
Elsewhere, I've found some good savings on some of the best external hard drives from Samsung. Read on for details....
The best Prime Day SSD deals
WD My Passport (1TB): $129 $99 at Amazon
Save $30: This is the smallest discount of the three SSDs on show here, but it's already the cheapest to begin with. And we really like this model, giving it a 4/5 star review. For just under $100 you get 1TB, and read speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s.
Samsung T7 Shield SSD (2TB) $284 $142 at Amazon
Save $200: This portable SSD is super compact, making it convenient to carry in a pocket, and it's very durable thanks to its rugged rubberised case. There are faster external SSDs – Samsung now also has the T9 (see below), which is excellent but costs over $150 more even with a Prime Day discount.
Samsung T9 Portable SSD (4TB) $549 $299 at Amazon
Save $250: This Samsung external SSD deal is my top pick as the best Prime Day SSD deal. The long-awaited follow-up to the excellent T7 Shield (no, I have no idea what happened to the T8!) looks great, has a rugged build that's drop proof to 3 metres and provides transfer speeds of up to 2,000MB/s. The deal above is on the biggest capacity, but there are also smaller but very good deals on the 1TB and 2TB versions.
For more deals on SSDs, see our deals checker below.
