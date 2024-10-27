Think you can hack Apple Intelligence? The company might give you $1M

(Which means, of course, it probably won't be easy.)

Apple
When Apple is publicly dishing out dosh, it's usually related to one of the company's compensation schemes. Some users were recently afflicted by the infamously failure-prone Butterfly keyboard, for example, were recently handed out $400 each. But if you think you can hack into Apple's AI servers, the company might give you considerably more than that.

Apple has made a big deal about the security and privacy of Apple Intelligence, and is now putting its money where its mouth is by offering up to $1M to security researchers who can hack Private Cloud Compute, the company's new AI servers.

