Got a MacBook Pro? Apple might owe you $400

By Daniel Piper
Butterfly Keyboard users could be due a payout.

I am typing these words on the Magic Keyboard of an M1 MacBook Air. There's decent key travel. None of the keys are sticking. It feels good. But my fingers have not yet forgiven the horror – nay, the pain – of years gone by. I am of course talking about those godawful MacBook Butterfly Keyboards.

For a few years, Apple's MacBook keyboards were extremely prone to failing. A single spec of dust could render a key unusable – and rather than replace a single key, Apple had to replace the entire top shell of the laptop. It was a ridiculous time. I should know – my 12-inch MacBook had the top case replaced three times. And if yours needed repairing, you might just be due some dough from Apple. (Happily, the Butterfly Keyboard is no more – check out today's best MacBook Pro deals for delightful typing experience.)

MacBook Pro keyboard

The butterfly keyboard was... not great (Image credit: Apple)

According to Macworld (opens in new tab), a judge has just approved a huge $50m payout for those affected, with customers potentially able to net up to $395 in compensation. To be eligible for the top payout, you need to have had multiple keyboards replaced – otherwise there are payouts of $125 (one replacement) or $50 (just keys replaced).

There's just one kicker – the offending laptops have to have been bought between 2015-2019, in one of the following states: California, New York, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, Washington, and Michigan. If this above applies to you, head to the law firms involved for more information: Girard Sharp LLP (opens in new tab) and Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP (opens in new tab).

With the advent of the M1 and M2 chips, Apple's MacBooks are in a great place right now. Check out today's best M2 MacBook Pro deals below if you're after the best MacBook experience available right here and now. Butterfly keyboard (thankfully) not included. 

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

