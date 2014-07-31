Font of the day: Adonide

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Adonide by Ewen Prigent

Today's font of choice, Adonide, was created by type designer Ewen Prigent of La Boite Graphique. Available from YouWorkForThem, it is described as being "an elegant design, featuring both geometric and grotesque sensibilities. The design is imbued with personality through quirky curves and letterforms that are broad and readable."

Adonide is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem.

