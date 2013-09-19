Topics

Font of the day: Invitation Script

By Typography  

Invitation Script by Iza W

Invitation Script is a modern revival of the classic work of Portuguese type designer Manuel de Andrade de Figueiredo, who published Nova Escola para Aprender a Ler, Escrever e Contar, one of the most important books on Portuguese calligraphy and typography.

Designed by Iza W and published by Brazilian type foundry Intellecta Design, the script font family is perfect for ideal for beautiful headings, signatures, art work typography, titles and short pieces of hand-lettered text.

Invitation Script is available to purchase from MyFonts.

