Font of the day: Sk-Modernist

Sk-Modernist by Sean Kane

Minimal, clean typeface Sk-Modernist was created by designer Sean Kane. "The aim of the typeface was to create an amalgamation of a modern Grotesk, like Helvetica, with a simpler geometric style, like Avant Garde," Kane comments on his website.

"Sk-Modernist has been designed specifically for the digital age, each letterform being optically adjusted using a mathematical system rather than the traditional typographers eye. This approach has resulted in a typeface that displays exceptionally well in digital mediums."

Sk-Modernist is available to download for free via Sean Kane's website.

