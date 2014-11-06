Font of the day: Sunn

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Sunn by Gatis Vilaks and Krisjanis Mezulis

Handwritten typeface Sunn was developed by creative duo Gatis Vilaks and Krišjānis Mežulis. "We wanted to create a handwriting font which would still be a little bit "clumsy" but with a strong construction underneath," Mežulis comments on Behance. "This is a great decorative font for headlines, names and short descriptions."

Sunn is available to download for free over on Behance.