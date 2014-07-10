Font of the day: Takoshi

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Takoshi from Black Fox Foundry

Today's font of choice is Takoshi from Canadian type foundry, Black Box. Available from Ten Dollar Fonts, the design is described as "a finely crafted modern interpretation of 15-17th century Cyrillic writings.

"Takoshi has a balanced contrast of thick and thin and sharp triangular shapes. The brush-like aesthetic gives Takoshi a heavy natural character that suits logos, headings and large graphics across a range of print or screen applications."

Takoshi is available to purchase from Ten Dollar Fonts.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com