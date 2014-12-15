Font of the day: Trend Rough

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Trend Rough by Latinotype

A layered font with a sans and slab basis, Trend Rough is designed by Daniel Hernández and Paula Nazal Selaive and published by Latinotype. Available from MyFonts, the design is described thus: "Trend tries to capture the aesthetics of fashion or even fashion itself, integrating elements of a very popular and current trend. It is a typeface designed to be used without need to add anything external to it." We're trying not to say 'hipster', but...

Okay, it may have been used on every artisan market flyer design this year but this is a great font that has many other uses if you put your mind to it. Trend Rough is available to purchase from MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from an 88 per cent discount.

Like this? Read these!