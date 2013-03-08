Hand-made kinetic typography is a monochrome dream

You'd be forgiven for thinking that kinetic typography is almost always created inside a computer. However, French design duo Cauboyz have crafted something really rather special - a non-virtual kinetic typography project.

This music video for Husbands' latest single 'Dream' sees the lyrics light up as they're sung. To make it, Cauboyz created individual boxes with each word placed on the front using laser cut and hand-cut stickers. Wires were then attached to each box, complete with a handy switch to press once the word came up.

The result is a brilliant kinetic typography project that turns out to be a little more than meets the eye. It just goes to show that when you step away from your computer screen, you can often end up creating something truly inspiring.

Watch this! The making of:

