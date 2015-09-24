Genius animated GIF video is weirdly addictive

French production duo The Shoes and Paris/Montreal-based collective Dent De Cuir have collaborated to create one of the most mesmerising concoctions of animated GIFs we've ever seen.

The music video for the track Drifted on The Shoes' new album, Chemicals, is an inspired mash-up of all your favourite animated GIFs, interwoven with a bizarre patchwork of looping pop culture-infused images.

James Van Der Beek, the flying weasel, Chuck Norris, Kim Kardasian and more star in the four-minute assault on your eyeballs.

It's the ultimate low-budget, DIY music video – and it's won fans across the internet. But is it a genius celebration of GIF culture? Or a grating display of visual chaos? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

