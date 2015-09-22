Anti-war video makes its point with negative space

This video makes its point with a clever use of shapes and space

It's easy to get desensitized to important stories, but, with a clever use of negative space, this video for the World Food Programme has powerfully highlighted the plight of refugees.

Designed by Noma Bar and animated by Ale Accini, the 30-second video called 'Symbols' uses stunning visual shorthands to help stop hunger and start peace.

Big brand names including McDonald's, Burger King, Facebook and Google teamed up to promote the video narrated by Liam Neeson, in a bid to boost donations to the WFP's emergency response fund.

You can watch the video below and donate to the World Food Programme online.

Liked this? Read these!