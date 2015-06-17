Fun project sees negative space give type a face

The Typefaces book is inspired by letterpress printing

Graphic design isn't just for grown-ups; over the past few years, we've seen the birth of Anorak – a design magazine aimed at kids – with the team expanding launching new products Cagoule and DOT thanks to Anorak's success.

Download the best free fonts

The Typefaces is a new book from Singapore based designer and illustrator Scott Lambert that aims to celebrate playful products for kids and kids-at-heart. "Inspired by letterpress printing and childlike observations, The Typefaces are simply faces in type," Lambert explains.

"They were born in a book, grew up in a comic and can now be found wondering the streets, climbing the walls, tweeting their mouths off, and spending all their time on the world wide interweb." Produced as a hard-back book as well as a commuter friendly newspaper, The Typefaces will bring out the creative kid in you.

Liked this? Read these!