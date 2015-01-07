Design magazine for kids goes digital

You and the little ones can now enjoy Anorak on your electronic devices

Creating beautiful content isn't just for grown-ups. Anorak – also known as The Happy Mag for Kids – is a publication aimed at kids aged 6+, with art and illustrations packing a punch on every page. We're huge fans, with one of their recent covers featuring on our list of the best magazine covers of 2014.

Now if your kids are more interested in their iPads than actual printed publications, you're in luck. Anorak have jumped on the digital band wagon, releasing the Anorak app that will allow you and your kids to enjoy the fruits of their labour on any device.

The first digital edition focuses on the theme of dreams, taking you on a journey to discover why we dream, how dreaming has influenced many people throughout history and invites you to pay a visit to the Shop of Dreams. Both you and the little ones are sure to enjoy this brilliantly creative and inspiring magazine.

