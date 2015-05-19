Fun font project sees new typeface created every day

The experiment left Wright feeling more inspired than ever

Creating new typefaces can be a daunting task, however, it can also be one of the most rewarding design disciplines. Typographer Alexander Wright recently put his skills to the test by participating in the 36 days of type project, which saw him create a new typeface every day for 36 days.

"I wanted to create a system where each letter could show it's own personality and characteristics, yet somehow, very loosely, still maintain a sense of familiarity with the other designs of the group," explains Wright. "I went with a strict black and white palette: black on white background for the letters and viceversa for the numbers. The whole group was developed using basic geometric forms."

"While developing the W, I came up with the dual letter (W/X), which I also decided to include in the group, although strictly speaking may conceptually separate itself a little bit from the others." Take a look at the collection below and let us know which of the creations is your favourite.

