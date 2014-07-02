The 5 best typography podcasts

Staring at your computer screen in silence for hours can really kill your creativity. When it comes to creating a new font design, there's only so much imagery you can sift through before you become uninspired and hopeless. Thankfully, that's where podcasts come in!

Offering up a whole host of inspiring chats with some of the best type designers in the business as well as delicious debate, these are some of the best typography podcasts out there. Get your ears around these.

You can go through Type Radio's entire catalogue for your listening pleasure

Typeradio is a Micro FM broadcast, MP3 internet radio stream and podcast station that broadcasts questions, answers, performances, events and talks online and onstage. Focusing on type and design, the podcasts offer up chats with type pioneers and special one-off shows about iconic typefaces.

Responsive Design have some great typography based podcasts

Although Responsive Design isn't technically a typography based podcast, it still has some great font-focussed episodes including their latest, which looks at responsive typography, setting your type in EM's and making it modular and scalable across multiple breakpoints. "Although a picture tells 1000 words, the fact is the 1000 words is going to tell a better story in our lives," they explain.

On The Grud chat type in a friendly and personable environment

Not to be confused with The Grid by Scott Kelby (an excellent Photoshop-related video podcast), On The Grid is a podcast hosted by design nerds Matt McInerny, Andy Mangold, and Dan Auer. Each week the three hosts call in for a conversation about design's effect on the world, and the world's effect on design.

As an unscripted podcast, On The Grid may sometimes go slightly off-topic but ultimately the three presenters deliver highly opinionated, honest and thoughtful discussion on the design-related topics - including typography - on hand.

For Graphic Designers Only is no more - but it's worth checking out the archives

Don't let the name fool you. Whether print, typography, or motion graphics is your thing, 'For Graphic Designers Only' is a great listen for designers of any discipline. Michael Huggins provides invaluable business tips, free tools, design marketing tips and trusted advice from industry exported and successful design firm owners.

While the podcast is no longer being recorded it's well worth checking out the archives to help you become a successful and profitable freelance designer.

Design Guy explains the timeless principles of design in words you can understand

Hosted by Anthony Rotolo, Design Guy is another now-retired podcast that "explains timeless design principles and explains them simply". Join Anthony as he discusses all aspects of design and equips you with the lessons in process, inspiration and practice of the industry.

Have you got a favourite typography podcast? Let us know in the comments box below!