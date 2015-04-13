This type book is an absolute A-hole

This type book is guaranteed to be full of A-holes

There's plenty of ways to explore type in the design world. We've seen illustrated tributes, poster designs, alphabets, t-shirts and animations; this book from type ethusiast Curtis Canham will have you inspired and laughing your a-hole off. 'A-holes' is a type book that explores the negative space enclosed by the letter 'A'.

"I learned that good taste did not always equate to a good design. As an educator, I find myself reaching out especially to those students who tend to struggle as I did," Canham explains.

"They often have a good feel for design, but continue to fall short on execution. This coffee table book started as a side project with a running side joke, but as I dig deeper I hope that it reaches some of the students who are looking for an easier way to explore type." Take a closer look at the book's pages and rewards below – head to the Kickstarter to for more information.

