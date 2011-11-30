The 84-page quarterly magazine is the brainchild of Robert Lowe and Cathy Olmedillas, two of the creators of Anorak -- the self-styled Happy Mag for Kids.

Why Cagoule is too cool for school

Commenting on the launch of Cagoule Robert Lowe and Cathy Olmedillas said "[Cagoule] will carry stories, comics, poetry, essays and random words, some light-hearted, some really not light-hearted at all."

You can certainly tell that Cagoule is aimed at a mature audience with adult themes, illustrations and language used throughout. Luckily, It's also a joy to look at and read thanks the talent and hard work of the 40 writers and illustrators who contributed to its launch.

The Winter 2011 issue of Cagoule is on sale now for just £10. Post and packaging are free.

Think of it as an early Christmas present to yourself.