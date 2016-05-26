Artists join forces in support of UN's 2016 Development Goals

Today sees the premiere of a short documentary, Glug 17, from London-based studio agency Studio Output, which explores how top art directors and designers are using their creativity to raise awareness of the UN's 17 goals for sustainable development.

The goals, which aim to improve the lives of everyone around the world, have been agreed upon by 193 world leaders. In a similar vien, the #glug17 film unites creative talent from around the world to help ensure politicians are held to account.

In the film, 17 artists – including Jon Burgerman and team members from Pentagram and Vault49 – reveal how they've interpreted a particular goal and transformed it into inspiring artwork.

Each artist tackles a different Development Goal

"We're immensely proud of this project," says Studio Output founder Ian Hambleton. "Over the past two years, Glug has grown from London to 18 cities around the world."

"We wanted to do something to unite creative talent from across the globe, so through our network of collaborators, we've been able to bring together an exceptional group of talent. All of whom have all given up their time freely in order to create a series of artworks for such an important cause," he adds.

The full 10-minute documentary will be screened at 20:00 BST to 600 attendees at tonight's Glug event in London.