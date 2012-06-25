Watch this! An animated homage to Star Trek

Whilst trawling the internet for some much needed creative inspiration on a dreary Monday, we came across this gem of a tribute. Shawn Sheehan played homage to one of the most successful sci-fi shows on television and created this awesome animation.

The video has already proved popular on Vimeo, with many praising Shawn for his inventive work. We see the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise reimagined in a colourful, old school style, that manages to capture the essense of the show perfectly. Whilst making the animation, Shawn says that his goal 'was to try and capture the essence of what I found most enjoyable from the series for building this faux opening to this classic show using Adobe After Effects.'

The narration and music are kept to the originals, which we think really showcases how creativity can give a new lease of life to a pre-loved show. The colour palette is what made us fall in love with it - what do you like best about it?

Has it sparked your creativity? Have you seen any more awesome animated tributes? Let us know in the comments box below!