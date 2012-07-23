Watch this! The view from the International Space Station

Space - the inifinite abyss. Of course, we'll never fully know what it's like to be up there but this timelapse video from Knate Myers does a pretty sterling job at showing us the view from the ISS, the International Space Station.

Every frame throughout the video was created using photographs taken from the ISS and edited into a live-action film, and has been creating a real stir on the internet. Knate, a photographer and timelapse cinematographer from Albuquerque, New Mexico, makes it clear that all credit must go to the crew on board the ISS for their stunning photography work. You can see more astronaut photography of the Earth on the NASA website.

The video was arranged using editing software Sony Vegas with musical accompaniment from John Murphy's 'Sunshine (Adagio in D Minor)'. If you'd like to have a go at making a video like this yourself, take a look at this mini tutorial below:

Watch this! Mini tutorial:

You can see more of Knate's work on his Vimeo page.

Have you seen any awesome space videos? Let us know in the comments box below!