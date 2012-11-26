Grab your FREE Monday wallpaper by Gareth Axford

Happy Monday everyone! Like the movies? If so, you're going to love this week's free wallpaper. Once again, we've teamed up with another lovely designer to bring you this brilliant freebie for your iPhone, iPad, and desktop.

Gareth Axford

Gareth Axford is an animator and illustrator based in a beautiful small town in the Brecon Beacons, South Wales. But despite being surrounded by breath taking scenery, Axford spends much of his time hunched over his Wacom.

As an animator, Axford has worked for a wide range of clients in both TV and the web, including the likes of the band Nova’s Basement, Cartoon Network, Blinkbox, CBeebies, and Blackberry among others. However his main gig is animating Felix the cat for the web, which he's done since 2007.

As an illustrator, Axford likes to draw inspiration from his own childhood experiences and those of his two children, along with the beauty of the countryside surrounding his home. "I try to capture a childlike sense of adventure and imaginative play, although sometimes I can’t resist geeking out on something like this project," he comments.

Axford on his illustration... "This motley bunch of characters are part of an ongoing personal project of mine that I started about two years ago. I'm a massive movie-geek, as are 99% of the people viewing this I'm sure. I thought it might be fun to revisit an old style of mine in order to hone my vectoring and colour skills on a series of illustration of characters from my favourite films.

"Not all of them are the stars or heroes of the film they're in, in fact some of them are tiny cameo roles, some are good guys, some bad, but one thing they all have in common is their place in my personal list of CineHeroes. See if you can work out which film they're all from."

To download this brilliant wallpaper, simply follow the links below: