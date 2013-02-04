Grab your FREE Monday wallpaper by Jenny Lloyd

Happy Monday everyone! It's free wallpaper time again - hurrah! Yes, once again, we've teamed up with another brilliant designer to bring you this week's freebie for your iPhone, iPad and desktop.

Jenny Lloyd has been working as a freelance illustrator since graduating from Falmouth College of Arts in 2004. During this time she has worked for a wide range of international clients. Currently based in London, Lloyd is represented by Phosphorart, and is available for commissions and other nice things.

Lloyd on her illustration... "This piece was originally created as an editorial illustration for an article about the rise in popularity of Japanese visual culture. I was inspired by the delicacy and soft colour palette often present in vintage Japanese prints, and wanted to combine a traditional Geisha and Mount Fuji-style landscape with a few more contemporary elements in my style.

"I love the idea of early cherry blossom emerging within a snow-bound landscape, heralding the coming of Spring time, so it seemed an appropriate wallpaper to submit, given the time of year."

To download this charming wallpaper, simply follow the links below: