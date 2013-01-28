Grab your FREE Monday wallpaper by Lesley Barnes

Got the Monday blues? Then we've just the thing to cheer you up! We've teamed up with another awesome designer to bring you this week's free wallpaper for your iPhone, iPad and desktop.

Lesley Barnes

Lesley Barnes is an animator and illustrator who lives and works in Glasgow. She uses a graphic and colourful style to tell stories with both her illustration and moving image work. Her animations have shown in competition at film festivals all over the world and have won a number of awards.

Only recently expanding into illustration, Barnes has already worked for clients such as The V&A museum, V&A Museum of Childhood, Glasgow Film Festival, Puffin Books, Random House, Time Out, Belle and Sebastian, Glamour Magazine, and The Sunday Times Style Magazine. She is currently working on a children's book.

Barnes on her illustration... "Inspired by their amazing tails, I created this pattern called Peacocks for Wrap Magazine's wrapping paper range."

You can purchase this design in paper form in a different colourway here.

To download this bold graphic print, simply follow the links below: