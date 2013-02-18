Grab your FREE Monday wallpaper by Miss Led

Are you suffering from post-weekend blues? Then we've just the thing to put a great big smile back on your face. Yes, once again we've teamed up with another awesome designer to bring you this week's freebie for your iPhone, iPad, and desktop.

Miss Led

Artist and illustrator Joanna Henly, aka Miss Led, lives and works in East London. Obsessed with clean lines, curvature and arresting portraiture, she is perpetually evolving in the exploration of drawn and painted imagery.

Her inspirations scale the Pre Raphaelites, Jamie Hewlett, Beardsley, fashion photography and '90s street art. With UK and international clients extending to publishing, design, advertising and new media, she’s illustrated everything from book covers to advertising campaigns, covered walls in high end boutiques and incredible properties - live painted for events in London and Europe in fronts of thousands of people - her canvas, ranging from cars, barges and even department store windows.

Miss Led on her illustration... "'What is Right?' was just a quick experiment which has become a catalyst for a new style of work, and ongoing personal project - Miss Led Love Letters.

I was inspired by my ongoing love of the '60s and '70s rock and club posters

"I was inspired by my ongoing love of the '60s and '70s rock and club posters and the Art Nouveau revival of that era. I first saw the UFO posters when I was 17. At a time when I was just absorbing psychedelia, curvature, Art Nouveau, the Pre-Raphaelite movement and of course the 'muse'. It was just mindblowing finding this stuff."

