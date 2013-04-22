Grab your FREE Monday wallpaper by Ollie Hoff

Happy Monday everyone! Just look what we've got here for you, you lucky things. Having teamed up with another brilliant designer, you can now get your hands on another awesome free wallpaper for your iPhone, iPad and desktop.

Ollie Hoff is a graphic designer living and working in Norwich, UK. Finishing university last year at the Norwich University of the Arts, Ollie is a self taught designer whose work is focused on bold colour, texture and style. "I still feel like I'm very much at the start of my creative career," Hoff says. "I'm at the exciting point where I'm trying to find my style of work. I've been very lucky to so far have had my work featured on a number of design blogs and I hope to soon start working with clients."

Hoff on his illustration... "'We're Coming Home' was a recent personal piece I worked on. It was an idea I came up with while doodling on a notepad at work.

It was fun being able to play about with the colour and textures

"I've never done a space-themed design before and it was a huge amount of fun being able to play about with the colour and textures. This was the first pieces of work I starting selling on Society 6 and its definitely one of my favourites."

To download this cool, space-themed wallpaper, simply follow the links below: